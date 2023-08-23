Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Isaac Ibrahim alias Punda is said to be a powerful landgrabber who is well-protected by DCI officers.

According to information shared by renowned activist Boniface Mwangi, Isaac moved to Nairobi from Mandera where he was hawking water using a donkey and ventured into land grabbing.

He started as an assistant to a serial landgrabber who grabbed land belonging to Eastleigh Chief camp and another piece of land belonging to Pumwani Maternity Hospital.After working for the Eastleigh-based serial landgrabber, he started grabbing land in South C and currently, he is among the most powerful landgrabbers in the city.

Hassan is reportedly occupying grabbed land in Syokimau and Athi River.He also grabbed a house in South C.Any DCI officer who goes after him gets transferred.

He was recently filmed fencing part of a piece land in Lavington that belongs to an elderly couple.

He hired rogue DCI officers to harass the couple and got them arrested.

Below is a post by Boniface Mwangi exposing the notorious landgrabber.

The Kenyan DAILY POST