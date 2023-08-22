Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Hollywood power couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary today, August 21.The multi-talented actress took to Instagram to share unseen photos from their wedding ceremony, accompanied by a sweet message to her husband.

“One year ago today…” Lopez captioned the post before dedicating her song to Affleck, writing, “Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed.”

“It makes me wanna sing sing,” the lyrics continued. “How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…”

She then concluded her sweet anniversary wish, writing, “Jennifer.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s history dates back to 2002 when they first crossed paths on the set of the movie Gigli. At that time, Lopez was married to Cris Judd, her second husband but the ended in 2003.Soon after, Lopez and Affleck started dating, leading to their engagement.

Their romance didn’t last long and they separated in 2004.

After nearly a decade apart, the duo rekindled their bond in 2021, sparking widespread dating speculations.

In April 2022, Affleck proposed the love of his life with a gorgeous green diamond in April 2022 for the second time and she said “Yes!”

Lopez and Affleck then got married in an intimate Las Vegas wedding just two months after their engagement in the presence of their family memebers which includes the Gone Girl actor’s three kids he shares with ex Jennifer Garner and J.Lo’s twins with ex Marc Anthony.