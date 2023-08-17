Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A Twitter user has said that his girlfriend is cheating on him but he can neither confront or break up with her because he lost his phone and is currently using her computer to study for an exam.

“Last month I lost my phone that I was using (even) for my studies and my girlfriend had to give me her PC.

Fast forward last week I found out that another guy is chewing her now I can’t confront her or do anything kaili I’m using her PC to study and exam is just 2 weeks away,” he said on August 14, 2023.

“Poverty is really a motherfucker,” he added.