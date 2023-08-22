Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Portuguese winger, Jota has ‘left Al-Itihad’ just one month after joining the Saudi Pro League side.

The 24-year-old signed from Celtic in a £25 million deal in July after establishing himself at the club during his two years in Glasgow.

He joined up with the likes of Fabinho, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante in a star-studded team that won the Pro League last season.

Jota has already made two goalless appearances for this side, and most recently, he climbed off the bench in the 2-0 win over Al-Tai on Saturday – featuring for just 16 minutes. But reports in Saudi Arabia suggest he has now left the club.

No explanation has been given for the winger’s mysterious exit, although journalist Sami Al Qadi suggested he may have been sent out on loan.

Al-Ittihad hero Mohammad Nour reckons it is for the best that Jota depart the club after his short stint in Saudi. He even branded the reported decision as “brave”.

He told SBA Sport: “It has been clear through recent matches that Jota is not suitable for the federation.”

It is better to change it now than start the season with it and failing later. I thank the federation management for its courage in making such a brave decision.

“This comes after the club’s manager Nuno Espirito Santo threw doubt over Jota’s future at the club after dropping a transfer hint.

He suggested Al-Ittihad could sign two new players in the coming days – one being a winger.

“These are things that I cannot talk about,” said Santo over a question on transfer business.

“There is a possibility of signing a defender and a winger in the coming days, but there are things in football that we keep to ourselves.”