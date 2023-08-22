Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – 57-year-old Virgin Radio host Chris Evans has revealed he’s been diagnosed with skin cancer.

During his show on the channel, Evans said doctors gave him the terrifying news recently.

He went on to tell listeners that it was thankfully found in the extremely early stages.

The English broadcaster also said he’s hoping for a full recovery as skin cancer is one of the most treatable forms of the illness.

Evans said;”We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. I have tested positive for skin cancer and they’ve caught it as early as they can. As early as possible.

“There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable. And this has only happened because Dee, this angel sent from heaven who gives me this massage every Friday, saw this freckle on my shin and said ‘Do me a favour Chris, go and get that checked out’.

“I didn’t and then the next week she said ‘Have you been to see anyone, Chris you need to go. It’s probably nothing but just go. That doesn’t look like a normal freckle to me’.

“Anyway so I went and got it tested. Then while I was away the email came through saying ‘Can you please call we need to discuss your results’.

“But because they’ve caught it so early it is as treatable as cancer can possibly be – to the extent they call it Stage 0. [Treatment] will happen on the 14th of September.

“I can’t run for a month afterwards so I’m going to do nothing but run until then. Is that ok?”

This is coming after he talked about his cancer scare back in 2019.