Sunday, 13 August 2023 – Renowned preacher Harrison Ng’ang’a of the Christian Foundation Fellowship Church in Nakuru has been accused of grabbing land belonging to St. Paul’s Primary School.

A concerned Kenyan recorded a video of casual workers erecting a perimeter wall on the grabbed land and claimed that the pastor was being protected by the area leaders.

He is reportedly planning to build a church on the grabbed land.

“They have grabbed a playing field.

“Where will the kids be playing?” the concerned Kenyan questioned as he recorded the video.

Activist Mwangi has since taken to his Twitter account to expose the rogue preacher and asked Governor Susan Kihika to intervene.

“Harrison Ng’ang’a of The Christian Foundation Fellowship Nakuru has grabbed St. Pauls Primary School land with support from the local elected leaders.

“This is the third public primary school in Nakuru that’s about to lose its land.

Governor @susankihikahelp stop the grabbers,” Mwangi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.