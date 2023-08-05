Saturday, August 5, 2023 – About two months ago, a popular Kisumu doctor, identified as Dave Oludhe, was brutally assaulted by rogue bouncers at Alleways Bar, a high-end entertainment joint in the lake-side city.

Dave ordered a bottle of Martel during a night out but was not aware that Mpesa was not working due to scheduled maintenance that ran for hours.

An altercation between Dave and bouncers ensued when he was ordered to pay and, in the process, they assaulted him.

Dave is said to have died from a blood clot, two months after the assault incident.

It is believed that he suffered internal injuries after being assaulted by the bouncers.

According to a social media user, the flamboyant doctor was scheduled to fly to the United States of America with his daughter for a vacation.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.