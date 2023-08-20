Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai was forced to intervene after a land grabber stormed a palatial residence in Lavington while in the company of rogue cops and goons and fenced part of the land.

A renowned activist exposed the daylight land-grabbing incident by sharing a video of the goons fencing part of the land after gaining access.

An elderly couple that has been living in the multi-million property for decades was arrested and taken into custody.

Alai visited the family last night and secured the release of their parents.

He asked Muthangari OCS to keep off the civil dispute.

“Visited the family in their home last night.

“The parents have been released and I asked the Muthaiga and Muthangari OCS to keep off the civil dispute.

“I asked that respect for due process is paramount for law and order to be maintained.

“The thugs have retreated. We warned them that thuggery will be resisted with thuggery,” he tweeted.

Watch the video of the land-grabbing incident that was facilitated by rogue cops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.