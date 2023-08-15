Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – The National Police Service (NPS) has refuted reports of the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome reaching out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and begging him not to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the police brutality against innocent Azimio demonstrators.

NPS flagged the reports as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard the articles published by a section of the media.

According to the police, the official communication for such developments would be made through their verified communication channels, including their social media pages.

Reports of Koome – Raila talks emerged days after the duo differed publicly over statements made by the former, alleging that the opposition hired dead bodies from the mortuaries to garner sympathy during protests.

Notably, prominent figures from Azimio, including Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, were among the leaders who claimed that plans for the talks between the police and the opposition were underway.

Osotsi alleged that Koome wanted Azimio to make a U-turn on its plans to report him to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Koome has approached some Azimio lawmakers, asking them to plead with Baba not to implicate him at the ICC,” Osostsi claimed during a funeral in Luanda on August 12.

Azimio plans to take legal action against the police boss for alleged brutality meted on protesters, especially those from the lake region, during the anti-government demonstrations held last month.

The opposition claimed that 70 people were killed during the demos, with most of them succumbing to gunshot wounds and tear gas fumes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST