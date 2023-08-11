Friday, August 11, 2023 – Detectives are pursuing a gang of three that shot and killed David Mayaka, a DCI officer, at Kayole’s Mihango area on Tuesday night.

After analyzing spent cartridges collected from the scene where Mayaka was gunned down, the team said they have a clue about the killers.

The bullets have been linked to an ex-convict.

The ex-convict has also been linked to two other robberies in the area.

“We understand he and his gang have escaped this area and are hiding in the Githurai area.

“We want them to surrender,” an officer based at Nairobi Area DCI said.

The team reviewed CCTV footage that captured the shooting and concluded it was a robbery gone bad.

According to investigators, the gang was operating using two motorcycles at the time of the incident with one carrying two pillion passengers and the other with only a rider.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are pursuing good leads on the gang.

“We have a clue on the gang and we will ensure justice,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.