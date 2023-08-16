Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – The National Police Service (NPS) has asked Kenyans of goodwill to assist in locating Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago who has gone into hiding after a court ordered his immediate arrest over Finland and Canada scholarship saga.

Mandago and three others are accused of embezzling millions of shillings from parents after they had promised to help their children secure scholarships to Finland and Canada.

In a statement on Thursday, the police revealed that the former governor went underground on Tuesday, August 15.

“The National Police Service is in the process of executing a Warrant of Arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Hon. Jackson Mandago, who has gone underground since yesterday, and calls upon the Senator to present himself at the nearest police station,” the statement read.

NPS appealed to Kenyans with any information that might help in arresting the senator to report to the nearest station or use other available platforms to relay the information.

“NPS further appeals to any member of the public with information about Senator Mandago’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or report via our toll-free numbers 999, 112, 911 and the fichua Kwa DCI 0800722203,” NPS stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST