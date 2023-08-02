Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer and political commentator, PLO Lumumba, has revealed what President William Ruto should have done after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Moses Kuria, arrived late for his meeting.

Kindiki and Kuria were on Tuesday locked out of State House and failed to sign their performance contracts after they arrived late for the event that was presided by Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Lumumba said Ruto should have sacked the two Cabinet Secretaries for showing up late during his meeting.

“They should have been fired, so that they can be late from their homes,” Lumumba said on Wednesday when he addressed the Institute of Surveyors’ conference in Nairobi.

Ruto later told Kindiki and Kuria to write an apology for why they were late for his meeting.

“There are those saying they were in traffic.

“If you cannot keep time with your employer, you’ve basically dismissed yourself.

“For those who have come late, I will be expecting a letter of explanation that does not involve traffic,” angry Ruto stated.

