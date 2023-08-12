Saturday, August 12, 2023 – A British lawyer and research associate at the University of Cambridge, Dr. Charlotte Proudman, has advised pregnant women to give their babies their surnames.

“A message to pregnant women — please give the baby your surname. You carried a baby for 9 months, gave birth, and will be responsible for that child for the rest of your life.

When you’re registering the baby ask yourself: why is the father’s surname more important than yours?” she tweeted on Wednesday, August 9.