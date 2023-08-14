Monday, August 14, 2023 – A young man who seems to be battling depression has caught the attention of netizens after he took to social media to beg his wife for forgiveness.

He desperately asked his wife to come back so that they can build their family together.

They seem to have parted ways over domestic disputes.

“Come back to your senses tujenge boma letu.

“Our tomorrow must be better.

“I know I wronged you, please forgive me.

“You are my happiness. Tumetoka mbali,” one of his posts reads.

In another distressing post, the troubled man predicted his own death.

He hinted that he is ready to die and signaled that he has no regrets if he dies.

Check out his posts.

