Thursday, August 17, 2023 – An aggrieved woman has taken to social media to expose a Luo woman who is reportedly having an affair with her husband.

She claims that the well-endowed lady from the lakeside has been calling her husband in her presence and sending him juicy photos.

Her cheating husband threatens her whenever she confronts him over his illicit affair with the said lady.

She further claims that her hubby is obsessed with the lady to the extent that he sleeps outside to spend time with her.

She paraded her photos on social media and warned her to keep off her marriage.

Check out the post and photos of the alleged homewrecker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.