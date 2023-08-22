Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A scandal has rocked AIC Cheseon church after one of the church members accused a pastor of trying to force himself on her.

The lady, identified as Kendy, had invited the man of God to her house for prayers.

She sent embarrassing photos of the pastor to the church leadership and claimed that he was trying to force himself on her.

The pastor has since owned up to his mistakes and begged for forgiveness.

However, a section of netizens feel that the lady was trying to blackmail the pastor.

See the photos that she sent to the church leadership.

