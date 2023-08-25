Friday, August 25, 2023 – A 38-year-old man was killed while fighting with another man who reportedly seduced his wife.

The deceased, Mathew Nyandoro, sustained serious stabs in the head and chest and died on the spot after a confrontation with the stranger in Kasarani.

According to a police report, Mathew and his wife were headed to their house on Wednesday night when the man seductively approached the woman.

This angered Mathew, leading to a confrontation.

He warned the man to keep off his wife but he continued seducing her.

This prompted a brief fight that left Nyandoro with deep stab wounds in the chest and head as his wife screamed for help.



Locals responded as the attacker escaped and rushed Nyandoro to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Police visited the scene and announced they are looking for the attacker who is known in the area.

Friends have taken to social media to mourn Nyandoro.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.