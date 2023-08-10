Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A Kenyan human rights defender, Njeri Wa Migwi, has shared photos of a little girl who was found abandoned outside her office by an unknown person on Monday night, August 7, 2023.

“This baby has been outside our office about 30minutes ago and whoever left her disappeared.

Our team has gone to report to the police.

Anyone who might know this beautiful girl please help.

Or call our office in Soweto,” she tweeted.