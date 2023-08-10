Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Slain DCI officer David Mayaka was a dedicated family man if the photos shared on his social media pages are anything to go by.

Mayaka was shot dead on Tuesday night at Kayole’s Mihango area as his wife watched.

The couple had stopped by the roadside at around 10 pm to fix a puncture on their car when three men on a motorcycle pulled up and shot him.

Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir says his wife should be treated as a person of interest.

Kipkorir claims the way she reacted after his brutal shooting is suspicious.

Below are photos of the slain officer and his wife.

