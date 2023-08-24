Thursday, August 24, 2023 – A hunk Kisumu man has been exposed for reportedly preying on ladies and stealing from them.

According to reports, he camps in high-end clubs in Kisumu among them Alleways Bar and Black Pearl Lounge, where he approaches ladies and sweet-talks them.

Most ladies fall into his trap because of his good looks and well-toned body.

He allegedly gets ladies drunk before stealing expensive phones from them.

Several ladies have lodged complaints against him.

His photos were paraded on social media and ladies warned to be careful whenever he approaches them in clubs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.