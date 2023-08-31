Thursday, August 31, 2023 – An Instagram slay queen, who also runs an Only Fans account, has been exposed after she stole from some men who hosted her for a sleepover in Mtwapa last weekend.

According to the victims, the cunning slay queen stole three phones and cash when they were asleep and left.

She was captured on CCTV leaving the apartment holding the stolen phones.

She was arrested and later released after returning only one phone.

She was exposed on Twitter and the CCTV footage shared.

Check out the thread below and some of the photos she posts on Instagram to entice men before robbing them.

