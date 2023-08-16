Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – A jilted woman has taken to social media to call out a lady who reportedly wrecked her marriage.

According to the aggrieved woman, the alleged homewrecker by the name Esther Wairimu has been meeting her husband secretly.

The woman’s cheating husband has stopped taking care of his kids and is busy squandering his money with Esther.

She left her husband after he stopped supporting their kids to entertain Esther.

The woman further claims that she is in possession of photos of Esther having fun with her husband.

She warned the young lady to keep off her marriage or face dire consequences.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.