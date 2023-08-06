Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Two ladies have been exposed on Twitter after they left an entertainment joint without paying their bill.

They ordered expensive drinks and food, only to leave the joint without paying.

They both incurred a bill of R3500(about Ksh 26,995).

The waiter was forced to settle the bill from his own pocket to keep his job.

See the Twitter post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.