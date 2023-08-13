Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is the talk of social media after he was pictured in a nightclub having fun with an unidentified lady.
The vocal CS danced the night away with the lady while intoxicated.
Kuria’s love for the bottle and women is well-known.
He frequents Mugithi nights and mingles with ordinary Kenyans despite his powerful status as a Cabinet Secretary.
Kenyans have since flooded Twitter to troll Kuria after the photo surfaced.
Check out the photo and reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>