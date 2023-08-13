Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is the talk of social media after he was pictured in a nightclub having fun with an unidentified lady.

The vocal CS danced the night away with the lady while intoxicated.

Kuria’s love for the bottle and women is well-known.

He frequents Mugithi nights and mingles with ordinary Kenyans despite his powerful status as a Cabinet Secretary.

Kenyans have since flooded Twitter to troll Kuria after the photo surfaced.

Check out the photo and reactions.

