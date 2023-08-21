Monday, August 21, 2023 – A car wash attendant was arrested in connection with the theft of Ksh 1 Million that a businessman had left in his Toyota Prado TX.

The suspect found the money stashed in an envelope as he washed the car at a car wash in Komarock Phase 111, Nairobi, and stole it.

He then escaped and switched off his phone.

However, he was tracked and arrested after his wife cooperated with detectives.

Read the OB below.

SUB: ARREST OF A CRIMINAL/RECOVERY OF STOLEN MONEY.

It was reported by DENNIS KABAIKO a resident of Komarock phase III and a businessman in Nairobi that on 15/08/2023 at around 18.00hrs, he took his car Toyota Prado TX, reg no KBJ 818D to a car wash within K mall for cleaning in preparation to travel the following day to Eldoret to pay his workers.

Inside the motor vehicle, he had kept a sum of Kshs 1M (one million) in denominations of Kshs.1000 banknotes neatly wrapped in a kaki envelope and stashed under the front seat.

He got into Naivas supermarket within the mall to buy some items as the cleaning was going on.

He returned a few minutes later and found the car ready.

He paid for the car wash fee and drove off without checking the money.

He went straight to his home and parked his car.

The following day he rose up and drove to a nearby total energies petrol station to fuel the car.

On checking to remove the cash to pay for the fuel, he discovered the same to have been stolen.

He went back to the Carwash and on inquiry, he was told the attendant who had washed his car did not report to work as usual.

When called by the proprietor, he indicated that he was on his way.

Suddenly he switched off his mobile phone.

The complainant cut short his journey and reported the matter to Kayole police station where investigations commenced.

Police officers did some inquiries and his house was traced to the Blue sky area within Kayole.

Investigators visited the house but did not find him.

After interviewing the wife, she became cooperative and disclosed that her husband had traveled to their rural home in Busia county.

The officers tracked him and began a trail immediately.

The suspect namely Gabriel Wandera Wabwire, a Luhya m/a, was caught up today 18/08/2023 at their home in Namuchila village in Bumula sub-county.

A search was conducted in the house and a recovery of Ksh. 800, 000/- was made and kept as an exhibit.

He was then arrested and escorted to Bumula police station where he was booked in cells pending transfer to Nairobi to face the appropriate charges.

Case PBC, stapol kayole dealing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.