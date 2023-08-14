Monday, August 14, 2023 – Controversial makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur, Phoina Tosha, was spotted in a nightclub partying with newly married socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray.

Phoina was busy stroking Amber Ray’s bum as they danced the night away.

The video comes days after singer Bahati said that he suspects his wife has a romantic fling with Phoina.

During a Truth or Dare session with Bahati, Diana confessed that she has had a romantic fling with a lady when she was a party animal.

Bahati said that Diana’s confession confirmed his worst fears because he has always suspected that she has a thing with Phoina.

Phoina is alleged to be bisexual.

Watch a video of Phoina stroking Amber Ray’s bum, even as Bahati suspects she has a romantic fling with his wife Diana.

