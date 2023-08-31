Thursday August 31, 2023 – Former Meru Governor and Azimio Leader Peter Munya is a man under siege and reportedly on the run.

This is after President William Ruto’s government launched a manhunt for him following the order from an anti-corruption court in Nairobi.

Magistrate Eunice Nyutu ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest and present Munya in court after he failed to appear to testify in the Arror and Kimwarer corruption scandal.

Initially, the court had given Munya 90 minutes to appear in court to testify, but he did not present himself.

Police officers attached to the Nairobi Area have launched a manhunt for Munya after he failed to turn up for the court hearing.

Munya, who is under investigation, had been ordered to appear in court at 11:15 a.m. to testify in the Ksh63 billion Arror and Kimwaer dam corruption case against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

“I order Munya to present himself in court by 11:15 a.m. His warrant of arrest still stands,” Magistrate Nyutu ordered.

While appearing before the anti-corruption court, the investigation officer Douglas Chege disclosed that DCI bosses were unable to effect the previous warrant of arrest since Munya was no where to be found.

However, Munya’s Lawyer defended the former Cabinet Secretary, noting that he was not in hiding as had been portrayed by the State.

In response, Magistrate Nyutu declined to entertain Munya’s application, and ordered the police to execute the warrant of arrest as required.

Arror and Kimwarer dams were supposed to be completed in 2017, but their construction is yet to kick off after the tendering process was mered by alleged corrupt activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST