Friday, August 4, 2023 – Renowned communications specialist, Pauline Njoroge, has spelled doom for Kenyans who have scanned their eyes during world coin registration.

So far, over 350,000 Kenyans have had their eyes scanned and offered a token of approximately Sh 8,000 in the form of coins.

Kenya’s government on Tuesday suspended the registration, citing security concerns and privacy of data.

Reacting to the world coin madness in the country, Pauline Njoroge who is also an Azimio One Kenya Alliance blogger, alleged that World Coin is somehow related to the Illuminati due to its Eye of Providence.

Like the Illuminati which uses the Eye of Providence, world coin was requesting Kenyans to be scanned their Iris.

“Now this is scary!!! Is the Worldcoin linked to This Illuminati sign in any way?” Njoroge posted on her Twitter page and shared an eye of the Illuminati’s Eye of Providence.

