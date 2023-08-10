Thursday, 10 August 2023 – Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie treated court officials and attendants to unusual proceedings after he started preaching.

In his sermon, Mackenzie was heard saying that many will desire to enter the narrow gate to heaven but they will fail.

“Yesu alisema kuingia kwa mlango ulio mwembamba wengi watataka lakini wasiweze.

“Akasema mtu ni lazima aviwache vyote ndipo aweze kuwa mwanafunzi wake. Tosha,” he said.

“Waambieni wanadamu maneno hayo. Ni ya Yesu sio ya Mackenzie. Yesu alisema jitahidini kuingia kupitia kwa mlango ulio mwembamba maana wengi watataka lakini wasiweze,” he added.

Mackenzie was arraigned at a Shanzu court together with 27 other co-accused persons awaiting the ruling on whether the state will be allowed to detain them for a further 47 days.

Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu, and the co-accused are facing at least 12 charges including murder, counseling and aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

They are being blamed for their involvement in the deaths of more than 425 people whose bodies have been exhumed from Shakahola forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.