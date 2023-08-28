Monday, August 28, 2023 – Renowned vernacular media personality and pastor Benson Gathungu alias Kiengei is living a flamboyant lifestyle that is associated with prominent preachers.

Kiengei set up his own church along the Easterby Bypass known as Jesus Compassion Ministry(JCM) after leaving AIPCA church following a fallout with senior bishops and already, he is attracting a multitude of people – mostly middle-class Kikuyus, to his new church.

So lucrative is his church business that he has hired a bodyguard and also moves around with a chase car with a blaring siren.

Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge recently accused him of milking his followers dry after they were engaged in an online spat.

Watch a video of Pastor Kiengei arriving at his church in style.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.