Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Renowned Lawyer Danstan Omari has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto wants televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero charged in the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

This is after the abrupt closure of his New Life Prayer Centre and Church, which was deregistered last Friday.

The Registrar of Societies did not divulge the grounds for the deregistration on the notice published in the Kenyan Gazette.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the Schedule,” partly read Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki’s statement.

Reacting to the events, Omari, who leads Ezekiel’s s team of attorneys, claimed the government was after persecuting the preacher.

He said the records proved Ezekiel’s establishments, the church included, had remitted their dues to the taxman.

The attorney claimed charges were being trumped up to set grounds for Ezekiel’s trial at the ICC.

“KRA has put it clearly that all the returns have been given.

“It is religious and political witchhunt on Pastor Ezekiel.”

“It is a scheme by people planning on how they will take him to ICC to be jailed there.

“That’s why they brought the issue of genocide,” said Omari.

Ezekiel’s church has been on the government’s radar over allegations of among others, money laundering, occultist activities, and indoctrination.

