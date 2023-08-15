Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – France striker, Kylian Mbappe has been reinstated into Paris Saint-Germain’s first-team training squad and ‘will not leave this summer’.

Mbappe wasn’t included in the squad for PSG’s goalless draw with Lorient on the opening day of the season. The French superstar had been banished from training with the senior squad after refusing to sign a contract extension, with his current deal having less than a year remaining.

However, he was back in first-team training on Sunday morning, and the Telegraph reports that he will not be leaving this summer, and the club belive he’s going to sign a new deal, meaning he would not be able to run his contract down and leave for free.

A statement from PSG read:

‘Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG – Lorient game, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning.’

The France star also didn’t take part in PSG’s pre-season tour of Asia and there had been suggestions that he would be made to stay away from the main group.

Earlier this summer Mbappe turned down the chance to join Al-Hilal after the Saudi Arabian side made a world record bid of £259million.

There have been suggestions that Mbappe could join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer, with PSG eager to avoid such a scenario so that they can receive a significant fee for him.

PSG face Toulouse away next Saturday and it remains to be seen