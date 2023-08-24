Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain players only voted Kylian Mbappe in fourth place when choosing their captain for the season.

According to RMC Sport, during an anonymous vote Mbappe finished fourth, with the striker having refused to sign a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

The striker looks set to remain at PSG for now despite there having been much uncertainty over his future this summer.

However, it remains to be seen where Mbappe’s long-term future lies as he has just one year remaining on his contract.

Mbappe was the subject of a world record £259million bid from Al-Hilal, but elected against joining the Saudi Arabian side.

Real Madrid remains interested in the 24-year-old ahead of a potential move next summer.

Marquinhos has retained his status as PSG captain, with Danilo Pereira in second place and Presnel Kimpembe in third.

Danilo Pereira is hugely respected in the dressing room and wore the armband against Lorient on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season when Marquinhos was unavailable.

Mbappe has previously worn the armband for PSG, including on several occasions towards the end of last season.

Since joining PSG, Mbappe has scored 213 goals in 261 games.

Marquinhos, meanwhile, has been at PSG since 2013 and has made 409 appearances for the club, with only Jean-Marc Pilorget and current midfielder Marco Verratti having played more.

Kimpembe is another long-serving player and is a product of PSG’s youth academy.