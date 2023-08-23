Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Chaos and panic have rocked Azimio One Kenya Alliance after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was ‘sorted’ by President William Ruto to end his violent anti-Government protests.

Gachagua, who spoke at a burial in Machakos County, on Tuesday said Gachagua claimed that the former Prime Minister wanted to be given half of the Government and three ambassadorial posts.

Gachagua, however, said they did not agree to the demands but proposed they discuss giving Raila money to go retirement.

“Huyu Raila alitaka tumpatie sereikali nusu mkate tukasema hapana, alitaka handshake tukamwambia hakuna, akasema tumpatie ambassador watatu tukamwambia hakuna. Tukasema ukitaka pesa kidogo ya kukula we can discuss ukienda nyumbani,” Gachagua said.

Reacting to Gachagua’s remarks, Kitui Central Member of Parliament, Makali Mulu, expressed concerns, warning that such an agreement would be retrogressive in the opposition’s plan to hold the Government accountable.

Mulu said if there is a deal between Ruto and Raila, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and his allies will oppose the deal and table their deal.

“The presidency has the benefit of getting intelligence from all the arms of Government.”

“He may be saying this from an informed position.”

“If that is the position, then we do not have any business to be involved in those talks,” Mulu said.

