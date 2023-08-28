Monday, August 28, 2023 – Even as the bipartisan talks get underway, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has warned President William Ruto to do everything within his power to ensure the talks succeed or else he has not seen the last of him.

While speaking at a roadside rally in Kitengela in Kajiado over the weekend, Raila urged Kenyans to prepare for demonstrations should the talks fail.

He reiterated that he was set to organize fresh nationwide protests if the cost of living is not lowered.

“Let Kalonzo (Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka) and Ichung’wah talk first.

“We have given them a few days, but if they play around, I will call you (Kenyans) back to the streets,” Raila stated after gracing a church event in Kajiado County.

This comes even as Ruto’s side has maintained that they will never talk about the cost of living since the Kenya Kwanza government has put mechanisms in place to address the high cost of living.

According to the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the energy the opposition currently invested in demonstrations should instead be channeled to farming, the key to reducing the cost of living.

Other than the cost of living, the opposition wants the reconstruction of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the opening of IEBC servers to be discussed.

The government side proposed the embedment of the office of the Prime Minister and the creation of the official office of the opposition leader.

Raila’s Azimio party settled on Kalonzo, while Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza chose Ichung’wah to lead the bipartisan talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.