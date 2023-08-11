Friday, August 11, 2023 – Over 10, 000 members of the Luo community have filed a petition at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi seeking to leave Kenya and form their own country, citing discrimination from the government.

The members of the community want the court to compel the government to call for a referendum to enable the Luo to leave Kenya and form their state.

“Over 103 years since the declaration of Kenya as a colony by the colonialists in 1920, and up to 60 years after independence, Luos have consistently been profiled, hated, abused, threatened, tortured, and harassed,” the court documents read in part.

The petitioners, led by Ojijo Ogillo Mark Parscal, want the court to issue orders compelling the government through Attorney General Justin Muturi to hold a referendum to enable Luos to leave Kenya.

“That the court orders the respondent (the Attorney General) to cause a referendum to be held for Luos to leave the state of Kenya and become their own state,” the statement reads in part.

This poses a significant setback to President William Ruto’s government.

If the court permits the secession of the Luos, Kenya stands to lose its intellectual capital, given that the Luo tribe is widely regarded as the most intelligent ethnic group in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.