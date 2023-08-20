Sunday, August 20, 2023 – France winger, Ousmane Dembele has taken the No 10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain following Neymar’s exit from the club.

The 26-year-old joined the French giants from Barcelona in a £43m move, six years after he joined the Spanish side for a massive £97m fee.

Dembele arrived at Barcelona just weeks after Neymar left for PSG in 2017, initially taking the Brazilian’s No 11 shirt at the Nou Camp, before later switching to No 7.

History has now repeated itself with Dembele taking the No 10 shirt off Neymar, who has completed a £78m deal to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho also wore the No 10 shirt in the past, using the number during their respective stints with the French giants.

Other players to have taken on the No 10 include Jay-Jay Okocha, Javier Pastore and Hatem Ben Arfa.