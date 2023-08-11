Friday, August 11, 2023 – Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi has assured Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters that the committee selected to engage with Kenya Kwanza Alliance will ensure that all the demands raised by the opposition coalition are met.

Speaking in Siaya County during the mass requiem of police brutality during the Azimio demonstration on Friday, the vocal Member of Parliament has maintained that the bipartisan talks must be based on the cost of living, among other key issues.

Wandayi, who is also the Minority leader in Parliament, said he and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka should not be treated as cowards since they will ensure all the demands raised by Azimio supporters are addressed by President William Ruto’s regime during the bipartisan talks.

The lawmaker said failure by Ruto to listen to the opposition will force the coalition to summon their supporters back to the streets to air their grievances.

“We are not cowards. We will allow the Kenya Kwanza team to use us as a bridge because all that we want must be achieved or else we go back to the streets.

“The government must listen to us,” Wandayi stated.

