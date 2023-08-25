Friday, August 25, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has come to the defense of former Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who was summoned on Wednesday over the misappropriation of Sh 1.3 billion during his tenure.

Speaking on Thursday, Raila said that county government accounts are audited by the auditor-general and if there is any wrongdoing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is then supposed to move in and carry out investigation and recommend prosecution.

According to Raila, only then, can audit queries be answered through investigations and not ‘political propaganda platforms’.

”He(Oparanya) finished his job and handed it over a year ago, he is no longer in office.

“So we are now dealing with a post-mortem and during a post-mortem, you don’t need to come after anyone.

“There should be audit accounts which show some kind of wrongdoing,” he said.

Oparanya was on Wednesday grilled by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission officers at the integrity center over alleged misappropriation of Sh1.3 billion during his tenure as Kakamega governor.

The ex-governor immediately termed the investigations a political witch-hunt targeting opponents of the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, the EACC denied any political motive behind the probe saying the body was exercising its mandate independently after years of scrutiny of the Kakamega county finances.

