Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has identified the problem with the Kenyan debt, saying the debt is odious.

Speaking at the Kenya Conference on Debt and Development on Monday, August 21, Omtatah argued that odious debt is killing the country and laid the blame on the Treasury.

“The problem with Kenya is odious debt and the culprit is the treasury.

“Odious debt is killing this country not genuine debt.

“Everything that is afflicting this country was done outside the law,” Omtatah stated.

He affirmed that any debt that is secured outside Parliament and not in the appropriations act is odious debt and should not be paid by the Kenyan public.

The Busia Senator argued that we need to make sure the treasury acts within the law adding that it was the only way to get out of the debt quagmire.

At the same time, Jimi Wanjigi echoed Senator Omtatah’s sentiments, noting that the law on debt is the appropriation bill and that is the genuine debt.

On the other hand, Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani noted that as a Parliament, they did everything to widen the tax base and ensure own resource mobilization in the Finance Act 2023.

Kimani cited the example of the informal sector which he said contributes 80% of our economy but noted they were not paying their rightful share of taxes hence the increment in turnover tax.

The Legislator also mentioned the introduction of the 5% withholding tax for digital content creators as part of resource mobilization.

The Kenya Conference on Debt and Development has been organised by the Okoa Uchumi coalition partners to address matters of debt in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.