Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A parent claims that her daughter is yet to get a clearance certificate and result slip from Ogande Girls High School after the principal demanded Ksh 22,000, claiming that she was involved in lesbianism.

The girl sat for her KCSE last year.

When she went to the school to get the clearance certificate, she was told that she must pay a fine of Ksh 22,000 for allegedly involving herself in lesbian activities.

The school is withholding her result slip and leaving certificate until she pays the money.

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi took to his Twitter account to expose the school after the parent wrote to him asking for help.

