Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has lambasted Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka for his conduct when going to the Bomas of Kenya for talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Alai said that it is unwise for the leaders to travel in expensive cars, yet they are going to have talks about mwananchi.

Alai told the Azimio coalition that it missed part of the talks and would have done better by traveling using an Uber or even an old Nissan patrol.

“Our leaders need to learn the art of simplicity.

“Why do we arrive in LX570 for talk about Wananchi?

“We miss PR every time. @skmusyoka can we do better?

“Let’s do Uber or your good old Nissan Patrol. Please!,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

This comes even as the leaders arrived at Bomas of Kenya for the make-or-break talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliance to end the current stalemate in the country.

