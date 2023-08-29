Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has reacted after President William Ruto issued a chilling threat to sugar cartels in the country.

Ruto, who spoke in Bungoma County on Monday, insisted that he will not allow individuals, he argued were cartels, to operate within the industry.

Specifically, he challenged the individuals to either flee the country, risk jail terms, or ‘go to heaven’.

“There are cartels there. I have told them to leave.

“The company belongs to the people and we shall streamline it.

“There is no case there,” Ruto stated.

Reacting to Ruto’s tough statement, nominated Senator Beatrice Akinyi said it is a big shame for the president to issue death threats in a country governed by the rule of law.

“You can never hear a president of a country governed by the rule of law issue death threats to its citizens.

“If Jaswant Rai is guilty of the crimes he is being accused of, there are independent constitutional institutions to deal with that.

“This isn’t how to fight corruption,” Akinyi stated.

