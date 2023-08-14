Monday, August 14, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party member of parliament has hinted at ditching the party over the insults he has been receiving from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s associates.

Speaking at St. Joseph Tonga Catholic Church, where he hosted National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula on Sunday, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, said he is thinking of ditching the Orange party since some of Raila Odinga’s allies have been abusing him with his late mother.

“You all know that I lost my mother last year.

“You cannot tell me that if I go to the government to seek development, things my people have not seen since independence, then I am told I’m stupid as my late mother,” Omondi said.

Omondi is among a dozen of ODM party rebels who have vowed to work with President William Ruto’s government to ensure development trickles into their constituencies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST