Friday, August 18, 2023 – One of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament has admitted that they use former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to win elections in their constituencies.

Appearing in an interview on K24 on Friday, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi pointed out that leaders who are supposed to help Raila win are never always serious about the ODM leader becoming the president.

According to Elachi, most leaders only use the name of the former prime minister to win elections.

“Baba knows that sometimes we just play on him, many times we are not serious about him being president, we just use him for us to get our positions and after that, we are done,” said Elachi.

According to Elachi, the ODM leader’s political journey is predictable, and leaders around him have taken advantage of that.

For instance, she argued that in every election, Raila normally complains, but his close allies know he will move on after some time.

“At the moment, he is on dialogue, and that is it, we are finished,” she said.

