Friday, August 11, 2023 – Former State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, has revealed how he defied his former boss, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had advised him against vying for an elective post in the 2022 General Election.

In a tell-all interview with one of the local dailies, Waita said he defied Uhuru’s advice and went ahead and vied for Machakos county gubernatorial seat.

During the elections, he came second amassing 129,181 votes against incumbent Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti, who secured 226,609 votes.

In the interview, Waita revealed that he approached Uhuru a year before the elections to seek his blessing before joining politics.

However, the former head of state wondered whether Waita knew how difficult the world of politics is and whether he was ready for any outcome.

“In October 2021, I gathered the courage and told my boss that I was interested in acquiring a seat.

“He asked whether I was looking for a job in the next government, which I declined and said that I wanted to vie for an elective office,” Waita said.

“Usually he was multitasking, so he stopped what he was doing and looked at me and started laughing.

He said; ‘You think this is like the job you have here? You know politics really?”

After considering Waita’s request, Uhuru informed him to seek a further opinion from three other people including his parents, wife, and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

He said he received his parent’s blessings and went ahead and vied for the top seat.

He, however, said that Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders sabotaged his candidature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST