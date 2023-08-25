Friday, August 25, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has admitted that the Immigration offices at Nyayo House constitute a crime scene due to the massive corruption taking place within the 24-floor mega building.

Appearing before a parliamentary Committee on Public Relations on Thursday, Kindiki said Nyayo House, which is responsible for the issuance of passports, has been taken over by cartels who are delaying and sabotaging the efficient printing of passports.

Kindiki said he will not hesitate to crack the whip on those behind the current mess at Nyayo House.

“I have received credible intelligence that could suggest that part of our problems in the processing of our passport is corruption.

“We have a problem with immigration.

“I want to commit that I will provide leadership there; we will clean Nyayo House of corruption and all manner of crimes,” Kindiki said.

He went on to point out that while there are good officers at the department, a few others have been harassing Kenyans and soliciting bribes before providing services that they are supposed to provide for free.

The tough-talking CS also said that he met the Immigration PS and Director General and they agreed on what to do.

“It is not going to be business as usual.

“We must clean up Nyayo House.” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST