Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Premier League club, Nottingham Forest are lining up a bid for Leicester midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Forest have agreed personal terms with the Nigerian International who has made 192 appearances in the Premier League as they look to strengthen in midfield.

Ndidi has featured for Leicester in the Championship in the early stages of this season but is still open to making a return to Premier League football

Ndidi started his career at Genk before making the switch to Leicester in 2017.

If his move is confirmed, Ndidi will join James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Havery Barnes, and Caglar Soyuncu as the high-profile players to have left Leicester this summer following their relegation.