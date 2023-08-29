Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – DCI detectives who arrested drug peddler Nancy Kigunzu popularly known as Mathe wa Ngara, may have stolen her Sh13.4 million.

This was revealed by her legal representatives who expressed concerns regarding the status and location of the Ksh13.4 million confiscated by the police during a raid on her residence.

In their court filings, attorneys Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta formally requested information regarding the current location of the money.

They argued that the funds were initially intended for deposit at the Central Bank of Kenya.

The legal team also contended that the money was to be held separately as an exhibit, yet the authorities involved have not yet disclosed where the money is being held.

“The money was recovered from the respondent (Nancy), and the state needs to convey to the respondent the issue of where that money is,” Omari stated.

“You gave express orders that the money be deposited at the Central Bank.

“The money is an exhibit if at all the respondent will be charged.”

In response, the prosecution assured that the money was in safe custody and would be produced upon demand.

“We have documentation showing the chain of custody.

“The total amount of money deposited at the Central Bank is 13,474,520 shillings,” the prosecution responded.

Last week, the court ruled that Mathe wa Ngara should remain in custody for an additional five days pending police investigations.

The team is awaiting her fate today.

Police aimed to extend her detention to analyse the confiscated contraband from the Ngara raid.

They also contended that beyond marijuana, they had discovered Ksh13 million stashed in gunny bags.

She was arrested on Monday night, mere hours after filing for anticipatory bail.

