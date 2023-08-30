Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Kenya Power has announced a major outage that will affect seven counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Makueni, Murang’a, Nyeri, and Kirinyaga.

The scheduled power blackout will run for more than ten hours, beginning 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30.

Kenya Power attributed the blackout to scheduled maintenance work on the power grid, noting that it would be working to restore power as soon as possible.

The planned blackout will affect a number of installations in Nairobi and other areas including police stations, schools, and businesses.

In Nairobi, the scheduled power outage will affect Kayole, Saika, Maili Saba, Mwengenye, Obama, Njiru, Slaughter House, KPCE Factory, Danmills, Komarock Sector 1, Kayole Junction, Kayole Primary, Kayole Police Station, Mihango Stage and adjacent customers.

At the same time, the power outage will affect the Dagoretti and Karen areas including Warai South Road, Warai North Road, Nyumbani Children’s Home, Pepo Lane, Three D Lane, Windridge, Mudodo Lane, Link Road, The Hub and Don Bosco.

In Mombasa County, the power blackout will begin from 9 am to 5pm and will affect Mrima Primary School, Mount Sinai, Barabara ya Mchanga, Mwananguvuze, Corner Zamani, Harambee, Corner Mpya, Cornerpolice, Vijiweni, Bububu, Mbuta, Shonda, Ujamaa and Shikaadabu.

In Kiambu County, the outage will take effect from 9 am to 5pm and will affect part of Thindigua, Paradise Lost, Runda Palms, Citam, Evergreen, Runda Mhasibu and Wadi Degla.

The same power blackout will affect Makueni County, especially, Kilala Market, Mukuyuni Market, Ukia Girls, Ukia Market, Kivani Market, Kivani Sec, Kali Market, Mbuani Market, Utagwa Market, Kyamuthei Secondary School, Kiliungi Market, Kitundu Market, Kyau Market and Engavu Secondary School.

While in Murang’a County, the affected areas include Nginda Girls School, Nginda Village, Ihumbu Market, Kaharo Girls School, Kaharo Village, Gathera Secondary School, Gathera Village, Itaaga Village, Itaaga Secondary School, Gachocho Market and Muranga Technical Training Institute.

In Nyeri County, the power blackout will begin from 8 am to 4 pm and will affect Kiawara, Nairutia, Ruiries, Tanyai, Matopeni, Ngbit Sec Sch, Lamuria, Bellevue, Kariguini, Mugunda, Kamiruri, Marina and Mahiga Meru.

At the same time, Tumutumu and Kiangoma areas of Nyeri County will also be affected. In particular, the power will be off in Giagatika Market, Mbogoini Village, Tumutumu Hosp, Tumutumu Secondary School, and Kiamubira Primary School.

The power blackout will affect Kiangoma Market, Kiangui, Kanyanjiru, Mbari ya Njora, Karie C/Fact, and Wakamata Polytechnic of Nyeri County.

In Kirinyaga County, the outage will begin from 9 am to 4 pm and will affect part of Kagumo Market, Kabonge Market, Mutira Girls High School, Riakiania Market, Mugaya C/Fact, Karaini C/Fact and Kiaragana Market.

